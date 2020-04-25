Three South Plains area prisons have confirmed COVID-19 cases

The confirmed cases were in both inmates and prison staff, according to the TDCJ

LUBBOCK, Texas —

The Smith Unit in Dawson County had the most cases in both staff and inmates as of Friday, according to the TDCJ. Three inmates tested positive for COVID-19 along with eight staff members.

Seven inmates at the Smith Unit were listed by the TDCJ as in “medical isolation’, meaning they are sick and contagious, and 583 inmates were listed as in “medical restriction”, which means they came in contact with someone who turned out to be sick.

Three inmates at the Montford Unit tested positive for COVID-19, and three were listed by the TDCJ as being in medical isolation. Seven were in medical restriction.

One staff member at Tulia Transfer Facility tested positive for COVID-19, according to TDCJ.

Several other South Plains area prisons tested inmates for COVID-19, but the results came back negative.

