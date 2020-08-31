Three suspects kick in door in North Lubbock home, victims fight back

LUBBOCK, Texas– At least three suspects remained at large after a police report described a home invasion that occurred late Saturday night.

At 10:15 p.m., August 29, officers responded to the 3000 block of 3rd Street in reference to the invasion, according to a Lubbock Police report.

Two victims told officers they were both sitting on a couch when they heard a loud bang and noticed the front door was partially open, according to the report.

Then, both victims heard a second bang and the front door fell to the ground. They saw three suspects, one blocking the front doorway and the others pointing a gun at both victims, the report states.

The second suspect pointed his gun at the second victim saying, “this is what it is.”

Meanwhile, the first suspect pointed his gun at the first victim, but the victim stood up, the report states. Then, he placed the first suspect in a headlock and they began wrestling.

The victim said he and the suspect wound up on the kitchen floor, and he said he punched the suspect with both fists, according to the report. The victim told police the suspect punched him and then “stuck him in the forehead” with a black handgun.

The victim told police he lost consciousness momentarily.

While the first victim and suspect wrestled on the kitchen floor, the second victim attempted to disarm the second suspect, but he was unsuccessful, the report states.

However, the second victim was able to press the magazine release, causing the magazine to fall to the floor, according to the report.

Both victims told police after that, all three suspects ran out of the home onto west 3rd Street and then north onto Flint Avenue.

Both victims noticed a black Chevrolet Impala parked in front of the home when the suspects broke in, but police said it was unknown if the vehicle was involved.

The three suspects were described as wearing similar black hoodies, black pants and black ski masks, according to the report.

Police did not have an update on the suspects by Monday.