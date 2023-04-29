LUBBOCK, TX- Following the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft, three undrafted former Texas Tech players signed on to play for three different NFL teams.

Kicker Trey Wolff signed a deal with the Tennesse Titans. The Houston native nailed game-winning field goals against Texas and Oklahoma in 2022 and was 42-of-52 in his career at Texas Tech.

Defensive back Marquis “Muddy” Waters inked a deal to play with the New York Jets. Waters played two seasons for the Red Raiders after transferring from Duke and was an honorable mention for the all-Big 12 team in 2022.

Running back SaRodorick Thompson will play for the New Orleans Saints. Thompson finished his final year at Texas Tech in 3rd place for all-time rushing touchdowns.

Thompson, Waters, and Wolff will join teammate Tyree Wilson in the league, who was drafted 7th overall by the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday.