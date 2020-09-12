THSRA Region 2 Rodeo scheduled in Levelland, Sept. 19-20

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Levelland Chamber of Commerce:

Levelland will host the Texas High School Rodeo Association Region 2 Rodeo on September 19 – 20, 2020 at the Mallet Event Center & Arena. On Saturday, September 19 at 10:30 am the Reined Cow Horse Event will start followed by a Power UP motivation event for praise and uplifting of fellow competitors at 1:45 pm. The rodeo will begin at 2 pm. Sunday’s activities will include church at 8 am and the rodeo will start at 9 am.

Texas High School Rodeo’s mission is to promote the sport of rodeo and expose its positive image to the general public; preserve the Western Heritage; offer a privilege of family boding; offer an opportunity of continuing education; maintain the highest regard for the livestock.

(News release from the Levelland Chamber of Commerce)