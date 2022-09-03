The following is a press release from the Levelland Chamber of Commerce:

LEVELLAND, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Levelland will host the Texas High School Rodeo Association Region 2 Rodeo on September 9-10, 2022, at the Mallet Arena & Event Center. On Saturday, September 9 the rodeo will begin at 2 pm. Sunday’s activities will include church at 8 am and the rodeo will start at 9 am. There is no charge to watch the performances.

Texas High School Rodeo’s mission is to promote the sport of rodeo and expose its positive image to the general public; preserve the Western Heritage; offer a privilege of family boding; offer an opportunity of continuing education; maintain the highest regard for the livestock.

(Press release from the Levelland Chamber of Commerce)