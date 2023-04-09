LUBBOCK, Texas — The National Weather Service placed portions of Lubbock County under a severe thunderstorm warning Sunday evening. The NWS said 60 MPH winds and quarter-sized hail were the main concerns.

At about 7:30 p.m., the NWS provided and update and said, “At 728 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles southeast of Lubbock to near Wolfforth to 6 miles southwest of Reese Center, moving southeast at 10 mph.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.