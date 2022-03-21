LUBBOCK, Texas — Thunderstorms and a chance for light snow are forecast for portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains from Monday afternoon through early Tuesday morning.

Severe Weather

There is a “slight” (level 2 out of 5) and “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather Monday afternoon and evening across the Rolling Plains. Portions of the central and eastern South Plains are also included in the “marginal” risk for severe weather. The better chance for thunderstorms and severe weather will be for those areas off the Caprock.

Hail up to one inch in diameter and wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible with the stronger thunderstorms. The tornado threat is on the low end for areas off the Caprock.

(Source: NWS/Storm Prediction Center)

Winter Weather

Areas of light snow will be possible Monday evening and into early Tuesday morning across the southern Texas Panhandle and the northern portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Light accumulations are possible, with the possibility of up to once inch across the far northwestern and northern areas. A rain/snow mix is possible across portions of the central South Plains and the Rolling Plains, including Lubbock.

Significant travel issues are not anticipated.