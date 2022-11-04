LUBBOCK, Texas — Dwayne Smart, 64, a passenger of a bank armored vehicle involved in a crash Thursday morning in the 400 block of Texas Avenue, died from his injuries, a press release from Lubbock Police Department said.

The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Thursday morning collision that left a 64-year-old man dead.

Officers were called to the 400 block of Texas Avenue on November 3, at 9:06 a.m. for reports of a collision with injuries involving a SUV and an armored truck.

Upon arrival, officers located Dwayne Smart, a passenger in the armored truck, with serious injuries. He was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears the SUV, driven by 20-year-old Vasile Mustata, was traveling east in the 1000 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway access road, as Victor Gonzalez, the driver of the armored truck was travelling south on Texas Avenue. The two vehicles collided in the intersection causing the armored truck to flip onto its side. Both Gonzalez and Smart were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected from the their vehicle. Gonzalez sustained moderate injuries and was transported to UMC via ambulance

All five occupants of the SUV were reported to have moderate injuries and were transported to local hospitals.

