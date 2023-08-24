LUBBOCK, Texas — The Hub City Garden Tour is set to take place on Sunday, September 3 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The tour will be hosted by the Lubbock Master Gardener Association, and is a self-guided exploration of six Lubbock gardens.

On September 2, the press release said garden locations will be emailed to all ticket holders. The addresses will also be publicized for those wanting to buy tickets in person on September 3.

“Part of the appeal of the garden tour is the shared experience,” said Betsey Heavner, the chair of this year’s tour. “We have families and neighbor groups touring together, and we hear about people making plans to visit Lubbock this weekend so they can wander the gardens to get plant and design ideas.”

Tickets are $20; kids under 13 get in free. If you would like to purchase a ticket, click here.