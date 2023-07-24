LUBBOCK, Texas — Christmas is just 154 days away and the American Theatre Guild was thrilled to announce single tickets for A Magical Cirque Christmas will go on sale on July 28 at 10:00 a.m.

As part of the 2023-24 Broadway at the Buddy Holly Hall Series, the production will hit the stage on December 15 at 8:00 p.m., according to a press release.

“The cast of world-class acrobats, contortionists and aerialists will push the boundaries of imagination where gravity is defied and human potential knows no limits,” a press release said.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting BroadwayAtTheBuddyHollyHall.com, BuddyHollyHall.com or by calling 806-792-8339. The press release also said that groups of 10 or more can save on tickets by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

Read the full press release from The American Theatre Guild here:

Prepare to experience Christmas like never before! MagicSpace Entertainment’s national tour of A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS returns to the road to visit 30 cities this holiday season including The Buddy Holly Hall for one night only!

The ultimate holiday experience is a variety show loaded with nostalgia, charm, comedy, music and magic that makes a perfect date night, fun family adventure or group outing. World-acclaimed entertainers will take audiences on a winter wonderland journey, immersing them in the spirit of the season and dazzling guests with their incredible talents.

The cast of world-class acrobats, contortionists and aerialists will push the boundaries of imagination where gravity is defied and human potential knows no limits. The performers are supported by a captivating musical score that will tug at your heartstrings, elevate your spirit and have you tapping your foot and singing along to hit Christmas songs in the ultimate extravaganza.

Acts returning for this season’s tour include audience favorites Jonathan Rinny (rolla bolla, unicycle, juggling performer) and Aryn Shelander (contortionist and aerial foot archer). Rinny, a fourth generation circus artist, captures the attention of audiences with his balance and precision as he bends beyond the nature of human potential while climbing higher and higher in the air on an always-moving surface. Simon Cowell of “America’s Got Talent” called Rinny “the best rolla bolla act I have ever seen.” Shelander is trained in Mongolian Contortion and is the creator of aerial archery. She has performed on America’s Got Talent, France’s Got Talent, across North America, Europe and the Mediterranean. Attendees of all ages will delight in the graceful, flexible and hypnotic acrobatic skill of Shelander as well as the gravity-defying performances of other high-flying aerial artists and stunning acrobats, as well as many more surprises.

“This year, we have reimagined every aspect of A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS. Our team of visionary artists and creators have crafted a show that promises to mesmerize audiences of all ages,” said Co-Directors Louanne Madorma and Mark “Swany” Swanhart. “Get ready for a fusion of holiday charm, a musical sleighride and visual breathtaking performances. We believe that Christmas is a time for making memories so mark your calendars for the most anticipated A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS ever.”

For more information, visit www.MagicalCirqueChristmas.com. Celebrate the magic of the season and follow @AMagicalCirqueChristmas on Facebook and Instagram and @CirqueChristmas on Twitter.

Please note: BroadwayAtBuddyHollyHall.com, BuddyHollyHall.com and The Buddy Holly Hall Box Office are the only official sources for tickets to all shows in the 23–24 BROADWAY AT THE BUDDY HOLLY HALL SERIES. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.

The 23–24 BROADWAY AT THE BUDDY HOLLY HALL SERIES is welcomed by The Buddy Holly Hall.

