LUBBOCK, Texas — Disney Theatrical Productions and the American Theatre Guild announced Thursday that tickets for Disney’s The Lion King will go on sale on Friday, June 23 at 10:00 a.m.
The performances will take place at Buddy Holly Hall from Thursday, October 5 through Sunday, October 15.
The Lion King will play:
- Tuesdays through Thursdays at 7:30 p.m.
- Fridays at 8:00 p.m.
- Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m.
- Sundays 1:00 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.
- Matinee Performance: October 5 at 2:00 p.m.
Premium ticket packages, which include a premium seating location, souvenir program and a cinch bag, are also available.
Tickets can be purchased here.
You can also purchase tickets by calling The Buddy Holly Hall Box Office at 806-792-8339.