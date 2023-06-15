LUBBOCK, Texas — Disney Theatrical Productions and the American Theatre Guild announced Thursday that tickets for Disney’s The Lion King will go on sale on Friday, June 23 at 10:00 a.m.

The performances will take place at Buddy Holly Hall from Thursday, October 5 through Sunday, October 15.

The Lion King will play:

Tuesdays through Thursdays at 7:30 p.m.

Fridays at 8:00 p.m.

Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m.

Sundays 1:00 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

Matinee Performance: October 5 at 2:00 p.m.

Premium ticket packages, which include a premium seating location, souvenir program and a cinch bag, are also available.

Tickets can be purchased here.

You can also purchase tickets by calling The Buddy Holly Hall Box Office at 806-792-8339.