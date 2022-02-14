LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce:

The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce has announced tickets are now on sale for its Lubbock Uncorked wine event, presented by Market Street, on Saturday, April 2 from 1 to 6 p.m. at the American Windmill Museum.

A celebration of West Texas wine and grapes, Lubbock Uncorked will showcase more than 20 Texas wineries offering a large variety of wine for attendees to taste and enjoy. Wine is also available to purchase by the bottle to take home. Winemakers from throughout the state will be on hand to answer questions and provide information to the public. The event features a beer garden, local food trucks and restaurants, and a lineup of local entertainment performing on three stages.

Advanced tickets for Lubbock Uncorked are $35 and can be purchased online or at the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce (1500 Broadway, Ste. 101). Tickets can also be purchased for $45 at the door.

For the ultimate luxury experience, VIP tickets can be purchased for $75 in advance or $85 at the door for access to the VIP area with premium wine tastings and specially crafted hors d’oeuvres. Limited numbers of VIP tickets are available and will not be available for purchase at the door if sold out.

Admission includes ten one-ounce wine tasting tickets. More tickets for wine tasting will be available for purchase at the event.

Two wine education classes will also be available at this year’s event. Tickets for both classes must be purchased in conjunction with a Lubbock Uncorked ticket. “Wine Basics” is a fun way to learn more about wine from the best in the industry before you go out to visit all the wineries at the festival. The class will be offered from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Tickets for this class are $35.

Also available is “Amuse Bouche Texas Style,” an experience created to enjoy the pairing of expertly crafted food and wine. Each wine comparison will be paired with the perfect food to highlight the wine’s unique flavors. This class is from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Tickets are $45.

More information is available by contacting Amy Marquez at the Chamber by phone (806) 761-7000 or email Amy.Marquez@lubbockbiz.org.

About the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce

