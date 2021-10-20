Tickets on Sale for 5th Annual Lubbock Uncorked Wine Festival

The following is a press release from the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce:

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce has announced tickets are now on sale for its Lubbock Uncorked wine event, presented by Market Street, on Saturday, November 6 from 1 to 7 p.m. at the American Windmill Museum.

A celebration of West Texas wine and grapes, Lubbock Uncorked will showcase Texas wineries offering a large variety of wine for attendees to taste and enjoy. Wine is also available to purchase by the bottle to take home. Winemakers from throughout the state will be available to answer questions and provide information to the public. The event features a beer garden, local food trucks and a lineup of local entertainment performing on three stages.

Advanced tickets for Lubbock Uncorked are $35 and can be purchased online or at the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce (1500 Broadway, Ste. 101). Tickets can also be purchased for $45 at the door. For the ultimate luxury experience, VIP tickets can be purchased for $75 in advance or $85 at the door for access to the VIP area with premium wine tastings and specially crafted hors d’oeuvres. A limited number of VIP tickets are available and will not be available for purchase at the door if sold out.

The “Grazing Texas Wine Class” is an opportunity to learn from the best growers, winemakers, distributors, and sommeliers, and is available at 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. the day of Lubbock Uncorked. Join Jason Hisaw – Advanced Sommelier and Texas Wine Ambassador – as he leads a panel of winery representatives sharing all about Texas wine. You as the audience will be able to dissect each wine introduced and further discuss the wine-making process with the pros. Enjoy a grazing table along with tastings of each wine discussed. Tickets are $45 per class per person.

More information is available by contacting Amy Marquez at the Chamber by phone (806) 761-7000 or via email Amy.Marquez@lubbockbiz.org.