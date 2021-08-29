Tickets on sale for the fall season at The Wallace Theater in Levelland

LEVELLAND, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from The Wallace Theater:
Comedy, live theater, concerts, and movies! The Wallace is bringing audiences an exciting selection of entertainment this season. Grab your tickets today and “Experience the Unexpected” at The Wallace.
Live Theater
Headlining the fall season is The Wallace’s Halloween production of Sweeney Todd, The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, a musical thriller by Stephen Sondheim, directed by Artistic Director Anna Hogan. Starring Daniel Patrick Hogan and Annie Nichols-Burge, Sweeney Todd will offer a thrilling answer to, “What do you want to do for Halloween?”
Tickets include a $20 student ticket, a $30 general admission ticket, and a VIP front row table for 4 that includes exclusive light refreshments and beverages throughout the production.
Attend the Tale on October 28, 29, and 31.
Lubbock Community Theater and Horizons School of the Arts is touring a family friendly Sondheim production at The Wallace for our young audiences and families: Into the Woods Jr!
The musical centers on a baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse, and wind up changed forever.
Into the Woods Jr runs at The Wallace on November 5, 6, and 7.
Wallace Weekend Players
Calling all Junior High and High School Students! Have you ever wanted to perform on stage? Do you like to write? Are you curious about the behind-the-scenes positions like directing, stage managing, or designing?
Our FREE weekly program offers students the opportunity to receive further education and experience in the performing arts.
Classes meet at The Wallace Saturday mornings beginning Saturday, September 18th. Register your child today!
Wallace Weekend Players is generously presented by Prosperity Bank.
The Wallace Live!
The Wallace will be hosting monthly concerts starting this September. Enjoy the concerts with concessions and a cash bar.
- Dustin Garrett in Concert: Storytellers Evening – September 11
- Turner Sparks: Double Happiness Comedy Tour – October 15
- Gypsy Jayne – November 20
- Keegan Peck Quartet: Holiday Concert – December 17
Movie on the Square
Catch our outdoor movie event in partnership with Downtown Levelland!
- Selena with a pre-movie party featuring DJ Andy Martinez – September 17
- Hocus Pocus – October 8
Reel Talk
In partnership with South Plains College, this event explores components of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math in film. Each movie is followed by a 20 minute thematic talk by a professional in the field.
- Hidden Figures – September 29
- Contact – October 13
- Little Shop of Horrors – November 17
- Midnight in Paris – December 8
Holiday Film Series
- Remember the Titans – November 26
- The Nightmare Before Christmas – November 27
- The Santa Clause + Breakfast with Santa! – Dec 11
- Elf – December 20
- White Christmas – December 21
- Die Hard – December 22
- It’s a Wonderful Life – December 23
Tickets are on sale now! For more details and to purchase tickets, please visit www.wallacetheater.com/events.
