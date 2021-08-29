Tickets on sale for the fall season at The Wallace Theater in Levelland

LEVELLAND, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from The Wallace Theater:

Comedy, live theater, concerts, and movies! The Wallace is bringing audiences an exciting selection of entertainment this season. Grab your tickets today and “Experience the Unexpected” at The Wallace.

Live Theater

Headlining the fall season is The Wallace’s Halloween production of Sweeney Todd, The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, a musical thriller by Stephen Sondheim, directed by Artistic Director Anna Hogan. Starring Daniel Patrick Hogan and Annie Nichols-Burge, Sweeney Todd will offer a thrilling answer to, “What do you want to do for Halloween?”

Tickets include a $20 student ticket, a $30 general admission ticket, and a VIP front row table for 4 that includes exclusive light refreshments and beverages throughout the production.

Attend the Tale on October 28, 29, and 31.

Lubbock Community Theater and Horizons School of the Arts is touring a family friendly Sondheim production at The Wallace for our young audiences and families: Into the Woods Jr!

The musical centers on a baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse, and wind up changed forever.

Into the Woods Jr runs at The Wallace on November 5, 6, and 7.

Wallace Weekend Players

Calling all Junior High and High School Students! Have you ever wanted to perform on stage? Do you like to write? Are you curious about the behind-the-scenes positions like directing, stage managing, or designing?

Our FREE weekly program offers students the opportunity to receive further education and experience in the performing arts.

Classes meet at The Wallace Saturday mornings beginning Saturday, September 18th. Register your child today!

Wallace Weekend Players is generously presented by Prosperity Bank.

The Wallace Live!

The Wallace will be hosting monthly concerts starting this September. Enjoy the concerts with concessions and a cash bar.

Dustin Garrett in Concert: Storytellers Evening – September 11

Turner Sparks: Double Happiness Comedy Tour – October 15

Gypsy Jayne – November 20

Keegan Peck Quartet: Holiday Concert – December 17

Movie on the Square

Catch our outdoor movie event in partnership with Downtown Levelland!

Selena with a pre-movie party featuring DJ Andy Martinez – September 17

Hocus Pocus – October 8

Reel Talk

In partnership with South Plains College, this event explores components of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math in film. Each movie is followed by a 20 minute thematic talk by a professional in the field.

Hidden Figures – September 29

Contact – October 13

Little Shop of Horrors – November 17

Midnight in Paris – December 8

Holiday Film Series

Remember the Titans – November 26

The Nightmare Before Christmas – November 27

The Santa Clause + Breakfast with Santa! – Dec 11

Elf – December 20

White Christmas – December 21

Die Hard – December 22

It’s a Wonderful Life – December 23

Tickets are on sale now! For more details and to purchase tickets, please visit www.wallacetheater.com/events.

(Press release from The Wallace Theater)