Tide Dry Cleaners will clean Lubbock first responders’ “dress blues” for free

LUBBOCK, Texas – A local dry cleaners has announced that they will clean the “dress blues” of Lubbock’s first responders at no cost.

According to Tide Dry Cleaners, Lubbock police officers, firefighters and EMS can drop off their formal uniforms before 9am on Friday.

The cleaners guarantees that the dress blues will be ready for pick up after 5:00 p.m. on Friday, just in time for the funeral of Officer Nichlas Reyna on Saturday.

Lubbock Christian School said they will cover a portion of the costs, along with Tide Dry Cleaners.

First responders can drop their dress blues off at either of the Tide Dry Cleaners locations: 4511 98th Street or 4404 19th Street.