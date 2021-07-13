Tim Siegel addresses golf cart safety ahead of the anniversary of Luke’s accident

LUBBOCK, Texas– In honor of Golf Cart Safety Awareness month here in Lubbock, Tim Siegel took time to educate the community in Tuesday’s City Council Meeting at the City Chambers.

It’s been almost six years since his son Luke suffered serious brain injuries after a golf carting accident back on July 28th, 2015.

“Luke was at a friends house in our old neighborhood, unsupervised, driving around the cul-de-sac” said Siegel. “A golf cart when it’s modified it’s heavier, faster and the biggest issue is it’s easier to tip, and that’s what happened: It tipped on Luke’s chest.”

An accident that has shaped their families lives, which is why Tim has become a huge advocate for golf cart safety. At the council meeting he addressed three important tips in order to take responsibility in your own neighborhood.

“You can and you should be a great neighbor by simply observing what you see and educating,” said Siegel. “The second is to suggest wearing helmets, seat belts and the third is simply to say something if you see something.”

Mayor Dan Pope also recognized the importance on this month, as statistics show around 15,000 golf cart-related accidents tend to happen each year.

“It is fitting during the summer months when children are out of school and busy outdoors to create awareness to remind and warn parents and the general public of the dangers of children operating golf carts,” said Pope.

Over the years, Tim has also made it a mission to help other families in the same situation through their non-profit, Team Luke Hope For Minds, which supports children who suffer from brain injuries.

“We’ve given out a quarter of a million dollars already this year from multiple types of accidents,” said Siegel. “As long as I take my last breath I’ll be helping families all over the country.”

Since 16 years old is the legal age to drive a golf cart in Texas, Siegel hopes more parents and families follow these guidelines before the same situation happens in their own neighborhood.