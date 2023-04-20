LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Association of Fundraising Professionals Chapter’s annual Chamberlain Scholarship Luncheon will be held at the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center on May 11 at 11:30 a.m.

All proceeds from the event go directly to a member of the local AFP chapter to attend the AFP Icon Conference. This year’s speaker is Tim Siegel. Siegel is known for the 23 years he spent as Texas Tech’s head tennis coach.

Siegel and his family are also known through their nonprofit organization work Team Luke Hope for Minds. The organization was created after their son Luke was injured in a golf card accident. He later passed in August 2021. The nonprofit’s mission is to enrich the lives of children with brain and give hope to their families through support and education.

Tickets are on sale for $35.00. For more information on how to purchase tickets you can email afplubbock@gmail.com.