The following is a press release from the South Plains Church in Levelland:

LEVELLAND, Texas — Pastors Eddie and Pat Trice welcome back Tim Storey to South Plains Church Sunday, July 10, 2022 at 10:30 a.m and 6:00 p.m.

Many know Tim Storey as an acclaimed author, speaker and life coach. He is well known for inspiring and motivating people of all walks of life, from entertainment to executives, celebrities and athletes, to adults and children in the most deprived neighborhoods throughout the world. Tim has visited seventy-five countries and has spoken to millions of people. He has published many books, some of which have been translated in multiple languages. He often meets privately and speaks with high-profile leaders, such as world shakers like Robert Downey Jr., Kanye West, Smokey Robinson, Duane “Dog” Chapman, Quincy Jones, Lee Iacocca and so many more.

Tim Storey is gifted at the art of storytelling and encouraging people to live the utmost life God has purposed. He is not just concerned with motivating and inspiring, but is passionate about taking them to new levels of clarity and possibilities. With over 30 years in the ministry, Tim has impacted multiple generations with the love and power of God. Tim Storey has been visiting cities worldwide on his Life Tour, inspiring people to discover their life again and for many, finding life in Christ for the first time. Tim has recently spoken to large crowds in South Africa, Kiev Ukraine and London, as well as speaking to smaller groups like the The Study in Hollywood. Tim is also the Senior Pastor of “The Congregation” Church, in Placentia, CA.

Children’s ministry will be provided during both services 10:30am and 6pm for children newborn through 4th grade. South Plains Church is located at 1421 E. Cactus Dr. in Levelland TX. For more information on this or any other event feel free to contact our offices at 806.894.9674. You can also visit us on the web at www.southplainschurch.com, or look us up on facebook.

