Tim Tadlock agrees to lifetime contract with Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech announced Monday that baseball coach Tim Tadlock agreed to a lifetime contract with the school.

A Red Raider true to the core! Excited to share @TimTadlockTTU has agreed to a lifetime contract to remain the head coach of @TTU_Baseball! pic.twitter.com/132m1brgQT — Kirby Hocutt (@kirbyhocutt) May 24, 2021

Tadlock has been the head coach at Texas Tech since 2013. He has taken the Red Raiders to the College World Series four times and won the Big 12 three times.

Overall, he has a 336-165 record with the Red Raiders and a 116-76 mark in Big 12 play.

Texas A&M parted ways with its baseball coach Rob Childress Sunday, and there was speculation that Tadlock could be a candidate for the open position. Texas Tech put that speculation to rest with the extension Monday.

In 2021, Tadlock’s Red Raiders went 35-13 in the regular season and finished in third place in the Big 12. They will begin the Big 12 Tournament Wednesday against Baylor.