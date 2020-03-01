Time Change: Daylight saving time returns on Sunday, March 8

LUBBOCK, Texas – Daylight saving time returns on Sunday, March 8, at 2:00 a.m. Central Time here on the South Plains and Rolling Plains.

Don’t forget to turn your clocks ahead one hour before you go to bed Saturday night or when you wake up Sunday morning.

Lubbock Fire Rescue also recommends you take a moment to test or change out the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

It’s also a good idea to check the batteries in your NOAA Weather Radio as well as we are enterning our spring severe weather season.

In case your wondering, we’ll “fall back” again on Sunday, November 1, 2020.