Time is ticking to register to vote in March primaries

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock County Elections Office and people around the city are registering people to vote before the February 3rd deadline.

Dorothy Kennedy, Elections Administrator for the Lubbock County Elections Office, said Lubbock residents have many options to sign up.

“Our folks can go to any of our libraries or they can go to our post office,” she said. “Then we have the registration applications there, and they can fill them out and make sure they’re date marked and stamped at the post office with the February 3 or earlier deadline,”

Kennedy said the elections department is still looking to hire seventy five more people to help out with the March 3 primary.

Skeet Workman is a volunteer deputy registrar and has been registering people to vote for nearly 40 years.

“This primary election is very important,” she said. “You have a Democratic and a Republican party and each of those parties have many candidates in different offices and you have a chance to go and pick on who you want to vote for in November.”

Workman said people who vote in the primary have an opportunity to have their voice heard at special local and state conventions that can potentially become laws.

She said constituents who vote in the election can write down resolutions that personally affect them and present them at local and state conventions.

“If your resolution passes the county convention, it will go to the state convention and if the state delegates like your resolution it will become a part of your party platform,” she said.