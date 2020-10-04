Timeframe updated on Mac Davis procession

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA – OCTOBER 11: Mac Davis appears backstage during The Elvis ’68 All-Star Tribute Special at Universal Studios on October 11, 2018 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NBC)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The public was invited to participate in the “homecoming” event to honor the life of Mac Davis. Caldwell Entertainment announced a change in the timeframe of a process to honor Davis.

Davis will be laid to rest on Monday during a private family ceremony in Lubbock. However, a processional will be open to the public along Canyon Lake Drive around Lake 6, leading up to the Lubbock Cemetery.

UPDATE: Vehicles should be lined up no later than 12:15 p.m. on Canyon Lake Drive for the Mac Davis’ motorcade which will come through at roughly 12:30 p.m.

Davis died September 29 at the age of 78 after heart surgery.