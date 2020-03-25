Timeline of COVID-19 or coronavirus cases in Lubbock and the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following is a timeline of our COVID-19 or coronavirus cases in Lubbock and the South Plains. As of March 25, there are 14 confirmed cases in Lubbock.

February 7

First known cases of COVID-19 arrives Texas

By February 13, the Lubbock medical community was already bracing for the impact. LINK to more

March 2

The City of Lubbock holds its first press conference on COVID-19

At that point there were no known cases in Lubbock, but there was already pressure to cancel large events in Texas such as SXSW. LINK to more

News breaks that Lubbock is the lab in Texas approved for testing COVID-19

Other labs in Texas would soon get approval for conducting COVID-19 tests, but TIEHH at Texas Tech was the first in Texas. LINK to more

March 9

Texas Tech (along with TTUHSC) imposes travel restrictions on students, staff and faculty

Among other things, Texas Tech canceled all university-sponsored international travel through April 30. LINK to more

March 12

Texas Tech canceled classes for week of March 23 through 27.

Texas also announced that classes would resume online only after March 27. LINK to more

The March of cancellations begins.

Texas Tech and other teams were told the Big 12 canceled the remainder of its post-season basketball tournament. Other major conference did the same. The NCAA would soon follow suit and cancel March Madness. LINK to more

The first major non-sporting event was canceled in Lubbock

The JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. tour was postponed at the United Supermarkets Arena. Many other events would follow. LINK to more

Plainview and New Deal cancel Friday classes

Classes on Friday, March 13 were canceled in two local school districts. It was the first round in a flurry of school announcements. Most local school extended spring break by one week. Ultimately the governor ordered no students in class prior to April 3. LINK to more

Panic buying gets underway in Lubbock.

The shelves are empty where toilet paper would normally be found. Disinfectant wipes and certain other products are also flying off the shelves. LINK to more

March 13

Brownfield Regional Medical Center becomes the first hospital to limit visitors.

The hospital in Brownfield announced a limited number of entrances along with screening & questioning visitors. Other local hospitals would follow suit. LINK to more

The UIL suspends all sports contests March 16 through 29.

Later the University Interscholastic League (UIL) would expand the cancellation of events. Even practices would be canceled statewide. LINK to more

Lubbock County declares a local state of emergency

Following the disaster declarations by President Donald Trump and Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Lubbock County made a disaster declaration. The City of Lubbock would soon-after make a similar declaration. LINK to more

March 14

Atmos Energy temporarily suspended disconnections.

Atmos was the first major utility in Lubbock to publicly announce a temporary halt to disconnects. Xcel, SPEC and LP&L later made similar announcements. LINK to more

March 16

Chick-fil-A becomes the first national restaurant chain operating in Lubbock to announce no dine-in customers.

Later all restaurants would stop dine-in – most switching to drive-thru, carry-out and delivery – because of an order from the governor. But Chick-fil-A was the first operating in Lubbock to make the announcement. LINK to more



The first limit on mass gatherings in Lubbock was 200 people.

The Lubbock City Council approved a measure by Dan Pope to limit events in the city to 200 people or less. Later, the mayor declared an emergency and limited gatherings to 50. Later still he limited gatherings to 10 or less. LINK to more



The South Plains got its first brush with COVID-19.

A visitor to Texas Civil Commitment Center in Littlefield tested positive for COVID-19 after the visit. This was the not the first case officially attributed to Lubbock or the South Plains. LINK to more



March 17

Lubbock gets the first official case of COVID-19

University Medical Center tested a patient at a clinic (not the main hospital) and this was the first case to come back positive. Official word came from state health officials to Lubbock officials on March 17 at 5:20 p.m. A second case was announced that same evening. LINK to more

March 18

The City of Lubbock announced the closure certain facilities to the public.

Effective March 21, city hall and a long list of facilities were closed to the public. The city said people could call or email, etc, but no more in-person visits. The city’s libraries replaced in-person visits with curbside service. LINK to more

The city announced the third confirmed case of COVID-19.

The city announced a third case and limited mass gatherings to 50 people. LINK to more

The Lubbock Diocese canceled mass and dispensed the obligation to attend weekly services until further notice.

Governor Greg Abbott later said churches in Texas have the right to gather under freedom of religion but he urged them to consider doing otherwise. Most churches of all denominations in Lubbock canceled in-person services and other events. LINK to more

March 19

Governor Greg Abbot announced restrictions on bars and restaurants in Texas.

The governor limited gatherings to 10 people or less statewide. He also ordered no gatherings inside restaurants, bars or gyms. Restaurants could continue with drive-thru, delivery and takeout. LINK to more

Tech canceled in-person May commencement ceremonies.

Texas Tech will provide an opportunity for May 2020 graduates to participate in a face-to-face ceremony, possibly in August, if it is safe to do so. LINK to more

Outside of Lubbock, Hockley County gets the fist official case of COVID-19 on the South Plains.

One of the first two Lubbock cases was actually a Hockley County resident. But this was actually another person in addition to that. LINK to more

March 20

The City of Lubbock confirms cases four and five of COVID-19.

The city also provided a list of locations where members of the public might be at risk of exposure to the cornonavirus. LINK to more

March 21

Another case was reported in Hockley County.

At this point, Hockley County had two confirmed cases. One of the Lubbock cases was then transferred to the jurisdiction of Hockley County so that by the end of the day on March 21, Hockley County would have three confirmed cases. LINK to more

The City of Lubbock confirmed one more COVID-19 case and then on the same day three more cases.

The city by the end of March 21 had eight total cases. One them (which would have been case No. 9) was transferred to the jurisdiction of Hockley County to be reported with their numbers. LINK to more

The Lubbock County Clerk announced the office is closed to the public.

The clerk announced that staff will still conduct business online and by email. There will also be a drop box available. LINK to more

March 22

The city confirmed two more cases of COVID-19

That brought the official case count to 10 as of March 22. LINK to more

March 23

Gaines County has its first confirmed case of COVID-19

The first Gaines County case was reported as a travel-related case, not community spread. LINK to more

Terry County has its first confirmed case of COVID-19

A Meadow ISD employee tested positive for COVID-19. LINK to more

The Lubbock mayor orders all non-essential businesses to close.

Mayor Dan Pope ordered all non-essential businesses to close no later than March 24 at 6:00 pm. A list of essential verses non-essential business was provided in the order. LINK to more

March 24

Covenant Health releases instructions on how to make masks for local healthcare workers

Covenant Health released instructions on how people can make approved masks at home, either for themselves or for medical workers. LINK to more

UMC changed visitor policy due to virus

Tuesday afternoon, University Medical Center announced patients will be limited to one visitor at a time, according to UMC’s Facebook page. LINK to more

The City of Lubbock tries to clarify essential versus non-essential businesses.

Under the mayor’s disaster declaration, essential services remain open and must enforce social distancing. Non-essential businesses must close. But questions remained as to what is essential. LINK to more

Hale County confirms first case of COVID-19

The Plainview/Hale County Health Department confirmed its first case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Hale County LINK to more

The Lubbock city council pushes back the municipal elections in Lubbock from May 2 back to November 3

The City Council approved an emergency measure to move the municipal elections from May 2 until November 3. LINK to more

Two more cases in Hockley County confirmed on Tuesday

Two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 or coronavirus were confirmed in Hockley County for a total of five. The newest case was described as community transmission. LINK to more

Gaines County has its first case of COVID-19

Gaines County Judge Tom Keyes said his adult daughter was the first confirmed positive COVID-19 case. He said she likely picked it up at an event in Lubbock. LINK to more

City of Lubbock confirmed two more cases in the afternoon and then two more cases again in the evening.

At this point, the total number of cases in Lubbock County was 14. LINK to more

Texas Tech orders staff to work from home except for certain critical personnel

Texas Tech said only critical personnel should be on campus. It was described as a Phase IV closed campus. LINK to more

March 25

The boys basketball tournament in Levelland, March 7, was described as possible site where folks were exposed to COVID-19

None of the Hockley County cases were tied to the tournament, but some other West Texas cases might have been linked. LINK to more

Terry County confirms two new cases of COVID-19

The South Plains Public Health District confirmed two more cases of COVID-19, or coronavirus. LINK to more

Five more cases in Lubbock

As of March 25, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., the total number of cases in Lubbock County was 19. LINK to more

CLICK HERE for ongoing coverage of coronavirus — sometimes called COVID-19