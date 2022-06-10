LUBBOCK, Texas — The Big 12 Conference will have 14 teams for a season after the American Athletic Conference (ACC) announced agreements Friday with three teams to let them leave and go to the Big 12 on July 1, 2023.

The University of Central Florida, the University of Cincinnati and the University of Houston will join along with BYU. Oklahoma and Texas remain but will leave in favor of the SEC no later than the end of a media rights agreement in 2025.

Would the Big 12 be required to split up into divisions? As of Friday morning, there was still some question about it.

Texas Tech is in the Big 12.

The addition of Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston has been on table since last year, but the timing was uncertain until Friday.