Tips and tricks: How to safely install Christmas lights

LUBBOCK Texas — The holiday season has many Lubbock residents putting up lights on their houses.
Experts in light installation and electricity shared their tips on how to safely put them up to avoid injury.
Other important tips include:
- Always have a partner close by in case of injury
- Wear grip soled shoes
- Make sure ladders are sturdy (A fiberglass ladder is recommended)
- Look for frays in wiring
- Identify power lines close by
- Avoid roofs that are wet or have condensation
- Turn off string of lights when replacing bulbs