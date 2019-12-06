Tips and tricks: How to safely install Christmas lights

LUBBOCK, Texas- The west Texas wind was really howling out there on Thursday. That wind increase was ahead of our next dry cold front which will move in tonight. The skies will actually be clear overnight, with a low temperature of 34° in Lubbock. Friday afternoon will see mostly sunny skies and cooler air. At least the wind will be light; only sustained at 5-10 mph from the east. High temperatures will drop nearly 20° across the region. Lubbock's high will only make it to 55°. With clear skies and light wind Friday night, the low will drop down to 32° on Saturday morning.

