Tips for keeping your electric bills down during holiday season

LUBBOCK, Texas — If you are decking the halls this holiday season, you might want to consider doing it efficiently, Lubbock Power & Light told KLBK News on Friday.

LP&L reported rising energy usage during December leading to higher electric bills during January.

Holiday decorations, lawn ornaments and having guests in the house contribute to electric costs during the winter months, LP&L said.

“Folks are going to have family in town for the holidays, which means that they’re going to have more people in their house. They’re doing more cooking,” Matt Rose, Public Affairs & Government Relations Manager for LP&L said. “It costs a little bit more to heat the home.”

Rose explained that there are ways to stay festive and minimize your costs.

“More and more customers are making the decision to use LED lighting, more efficient lighting, to decorate their homes during the holidays,” he explained.

Director of Communications for South Plains Electric Cooperative, Lynn Simmons, told KLBK News that there are many benefits to using LED lights instead of traditional, incandescent bulbs.

“An LED light will burn 70% more efficiently than the incandescent bulb. They’re going to last for 30,000 to 50,000 hours of burning time,” Simmons shared. “That’s a lot of Christmases that you’re going to be able to enjoy the energy-efficient LED lights.”

She said using LED lights also reduces the fire risk because LED bulbs burn cooler than others.

Another tip for keeping costs low is to set timers on your decorations, Simmons added.

“Whether it’s your tree or outdoor decorations, any of the home improvement stores have inexpensive timers that you can plug into your outlets before you plug your lights in, and then you can set those lights up on timers,” Simmons said.

Rose said LP&L has a list of energy-efficient recommendations on its website that’s good for all times of the year.