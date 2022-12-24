YOAKUM COUNTY, Texas — A tire fire at a rubber plant near Denver City is expected to “burn for days,” according to social media post by the Plains Volunteer Fire Department.

The plant is located in the area of State Highway 214 and County Road 344 north of Denver City.

Plains VFD said its firefighters were paged out early Saturday around 12:10 a.m. to assist units from Denver City, Seagraves and Seminole with large structure fire.

“Once on scene, crews found thousands of tires fully involved at the rubber plant north of Denver City,” the social media post said.

Firefighters were able to use defensive tactics to protect exposed buildings in the area.

“The tires are still on fire and will continue to burn for days,” Plains VFD said.

No injuries were reported.

The Denver City Police Department said on social media Saturday it was fully awake of smoke from the fire north of city.

“Everything is under control and no one is in danger. We do appreciate everyone who has called in regards to the smoke, but we are aware of it,” DCPD said.

The public was asked to watch for emergency vehicles in the area.

In addition to the volunteer fire departments, the Yoakum County Sheriff’s Office, the Denver City Police Department, Denver City EMS, the Gaines County Sheriff’s Office, Gaines County Mobile Command and Yoakum County Precincts 1,2,3 and 4 also responded to the fire.