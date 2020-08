LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) -- The following is a news release from the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce:

The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for the 2020 Lubbock Chamber Top Twenty Under Forty award presented by the Young Professionals of Lubbock.

“The next generation of leaders, inspirators, and innovators are here,” said Victoria Messer, Young Professionals Committee member and recipient of the 2019 award. “They are thriving, hustling, and actively building a better tomorrow for our community. The Lubbock Chamber’s Top 20 Under 40 is our opportunity to highlight these amazing individuals and their impacts both in their professions and in the community.”