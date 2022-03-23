LUBBOCK, Texas – On Wednesday, current Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and former Texas Tech Red Raider, Tariq “T.J.” Vasher was at Lubbock High School for the First Down Ride Along event held by the BamFam foundation.

In a video sent by Lubbock ISD, Vasher participated in a seminar given to students at the school.

The BamFam foundation said it aims to “…foster positive relationships/experiences and productive citizens by engaging youth in dynamic sport-related community programs and events…”

