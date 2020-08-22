Toast-Yay! Girl Scout Cookies joining lineup for the 2021 season in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains:

Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains and Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) kicked off a countdown to the 2021 Girl Scout Cookie season with the announcement of a new cookie in Lubbock and other select areas: Toast-Yay!™, a French toast–inspired cookie dipped in delicious icing and full of flavor in every bite. Amid challenging world events and a global pandemic this year, Girl Scouts created moments of joy by donating cookies to thank frontline workers and using the cookie earnings to support their communities. When Girl Scout Cookie season returns, Toast-Yay! will give consumers a new way to celebrate joy, alongside other favorites like Thin Mints® and Caramel deLites®. And though social distancing measures may keep families and friends apart, cookie customers will be able to share joy and stay connected this season through a giftbox option that ships directly to others via the Smart Cookie online platform.

Consumers will also delight in knowing that their cookie purchase is an investment in girl leadership in their own community. With every sale, the Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches girls to think like entrepreneurs as they run their own small businesses and learn skills like goal setting, people skills, and decision making—which are imperative for any leadership role. And girls decide how to use their portion of the proceeds for unforgettable leadership experiences and community projects, while Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains depends on the funds to deliver life-changing Girl Scout programming to over 900 girls in the Lubbock area.

As the COVID-19 pandemic became widespread during the 2020 cookie season, many girl entrepreneurs quickly changed their emphasis to virtual sales as they experienced the same challenges as other businesses. GSUSA also offered a new national online platform, Girl Scouts Cookie Care, that enabled customers to safely order cookies for home delivery or to donate cookies to first responders, volunteers, and local causes. Thanks to their customers, Girl Scouts donated millions of cookie packages nationally last season. In the 2021 season, Girl Scouts in Lubbock will again embrace their entrepreneurial spirit by selling cookies through online platforms and innovative “virtual cookie booths” on social media (with parental supervision). Many girls will offer socially distant or contactless sales and delivery options. If local guidelines allow, in-person sales may also be available in certain areas, keeping girls’ safety top priority.

“We’re so excited for the 2021 Girl Scout Cookie Program and our NEW cookie Toast Yay!, said Jenny Luedecke-Keys, product program team lead at Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains. “Our cookie bosses look forward to another successful cookie program built on the entrepreneurial spirit of Girl Scouts, the implementation of business and life skills, as well as showing adaptability in a continually changing environment.”

Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains kicks off cookie season on January 15 in Lubbock; visit gs-top.org/cookies for more information about sales dates and specific cookie availability.



We’re Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains—more than 19,000 girl members and more than 6,700 adults in 81 counties throughout north central and west Texas and the Oklahoma panhandle who believe in the power of every G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader)™ to change the world. Our extraordinary journey began more than 100 years ago with the original G.I.R.L., Juliette “Daisy” Gordon Low. On March 12, 1912, in Savannah, Georgia, she organized the first Girl Scout troop, and every year since, we’ve honored her vision and legacy, building girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. We’re the preeminent leadership development organization for girls. And as a United Way-funded agency, Girl Scouts offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure, and success. To volunteer, reconnect, donate, or join, visit gs-top.org or follow Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

