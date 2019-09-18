Toddler revived on scene after near-drowning in Lobo Lake

LEVELLAND, Texas– One child was hospitalized after a near-drowning in Lobo Lake in Levelland Wednesday, police said.

About 2:00 p.m., multiple officials, including Levelland Police, Levelland Fire, Hockley County Sheriff’s Office and EMS, responded to the scene at Lobo Lake.

A toddler-aged child was playing at the city park fair, while under the care of guardians, and wandered off unnoticed, said Levelland PD Chief Albert Garcia.

“They were the ones who found him face down in the water,” he said. “Levelland director of parks, as well as one of his employees, were there working around the park as well and heard the screams for help and immediately responded.”

When first responders arrived, they found the child was pulled from the lake and someone was performing CPR on them at the scene.

“He was crying, breathing and still a little lethargic,” said Garcia.

The toddler was taken to Covenant Health Levelland for further evaluation.

Garcia said the quick thinking by the parks and recreation workers was a direct, positive result of the revival of the toddler.