TONIGHT: Town Hall with Greg Abbott

TYLER, Texas — Tonight, on KLBK and EverythingLubbock.com, Texas Governor Greg Abbott answers your questions in a groundbreaking Town Hall.

The Town Hall is a collaboration of Nexstar Media Group, the parent company and operator of KLBK. It is sponsored locally by the Abilene Chamber of Commerce.

The town hall with Governor Greg Abbott is happening this week. Posted by KRBC News on Monday, August 12, 2019

Texas Governor Greg Abbott Town Hall Television Broadcast and Live-Stream

Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019

7 p.m. – 8 p.m.

“As one of the nation’s largest local media companies, Nexstar remains committed to supporting the evolving needs and interests of the local communities that we proudly serve in Texas and across the United States,” stated Tim Busch, President of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. “We are excited to be hosting this unique, live Town Hall event with Governor Abbott, which will be televised and live-streamed statewide exclusively on Nexstar stations. Town Halls provide an important public forum for constituents to engage with local leaders on the issues that matter to them and their families. To ensure that we are addressing the information interests of all local voters, we are harnessing the combined resources of our local station operations in twelve markets throughout Texas, in addition to Dallas and Houston CW affiliates. We are grateful to Governor Abbott for allowing Nexstar to serve as host of this special Town Hall event and to the outstanding local communities across the great state of Texas for their continued viewership and support.”

In addition to the live Town Hall coverage, KXAN-TV will produce a pre-Town Hall special from 6:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. CT focused on topical local and regional issues likely to be addressed during the event and a post- Town Hall program from 8:00 to 8:30 p.m. CT which will feature live viewer reactions and exclusive analysis from Nexstar’s leading broadcast journalists and local political experts. The pre- and post-Town Hall specials will be hosted by Josh Hinkle of KXAN-TV, who serves as the executive producer and host of “State of Texas,” a weekly program focused on the Texas Legislature and elections. All participating stations will live-stream the both programs on their respective websites, with additional real-time engagement throughout the event on stations’ respective social media channels. The pre- and post-Town Hall programs are digital only and will not air via television broadcast.

