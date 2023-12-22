LUBBOCK, Texas– Texas Tech senior and defensive lineman Tony Bradford Jr. has been gifted with the 2023 Freddie Solomon Community Spirit Award due to his charitable contributions to the Lubbock community.

This is an annual award that recognizes student-athletes for impacting the lives of others through their community service.

Bradford has been considered a staple in the West Texas community with his advocacy of volunteer work, most notably on the underprivileged side of East Lubbock. Bradford has also been involved in neighborhood clean ups, peace walks, visits to elementary schools, as well as local non-profits.

For the Thanksgiving holiday, Bradford organized a turkey giveaway that benefited 200 families. Bradford even donated 100 turkeys he used with his own NIL proceeds, that was matched by United Supermarkets Arena.

Bradford is also a two-time graduate of Texas Tech University with a bachelor’s degree in sociology and a master’s in interdisciplinary studies. He’s currently pursuing another graduate degree in public administration to further his goal of joining law enforcement and eventually becoming a chief of police.

Bradford also helped lead the Red Raiders to a bowl win against Cal in the Radiant Technology Independence Bowl last Saturday. He ended his career with 147 tackles, 30.5 tackles for loss and 15.0 sacks as a three-time All-Big 12 selection and previous honoree of the AFCA Good Works Team.