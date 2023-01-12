LUBBOCK, Texas — Parents from the Lubbock-Cooper and Slaton Independent School Districts officially responded to resolutions denouncing racism that were passed by the school boards.

The Lubbock National Association for the Advancement of Colored People held a press conference on Thursday afternoon at the Mae Simmons Community Center. NAACP leaders said the slow response from school administrators was “unacceptable.”

“It took you eight months and 23 days,” said David Henderson, partner at Ellwanger Law. “That’s more than a football season.”

The NAACP press conference included responses from families, their lead attorney, policy makers and community partners. Judge Morris Overstreet, Representative Ron Reynolds, Commissioner Rodney Ellis, Dr. Todd Yeary and Dr. Candice Matthews were also present.

In a call to action, Reverend and Dr. Todd Yeary said, “We’ve come too far and been through too much to get to this place to have the opportunity that our kids might be able to learn together, grow together, lean on each other, and partner in the future of our nation that would make us better than the generations that have gone before. We dare not miss this moment. There is the fierce urgency of now. Now is the time we will not be deterred.”

Henderson said the Office of Civil Rights was asked to “come in and investigate what’s going on in Lubbock.”

Earlier Thursday at another press conference, the family of Autumn Manahan revealed more details about allegations of racism at Slaton ISD. Autumn’s mother, JaQuatta Manahan said her daughter dealt with being called the “n-word” multiple times, and even went to Slaton administration about the issue. When another student used the word again, her family said she “snapped” and assaulted a boy.”

This could cost Autumn her position as Valedictorian of her class, her family said. Civil rights activist Dr. Candice Matthews said it would not have reached that point if administration had listened to her pleas for help. Dr. Matthews said it was now “too little too late.”

Parents at Lubbock-Cooper ISD also said they started a group called “Parents Against Racism” and encouraged anyone on the South Plains who might be dealing with racism or discrimination to reach out to them.

“The history of the civil rights in this country is a history of moms protecting their babies,” Henderson said. “And you have offended a bunch of mamma bears in this community.”