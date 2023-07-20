LUBBOCK, Texas — A routine check of city public records on Thursday showed that a third Toot’ N Totum will begin its construction in Lubbock “soon.”

Toot’ N Totum acquired another construction permit from the City of Lubbock in June for its location at 2504 South Loop 289.

Currently Toot’ N Totum has two open locations in Lubbock (5112 114th Street and 7303 82nd Street).

According to Toot’ N Totum’s website, at least 5 locations will be “coming soon” to the Hub City. The website also stated that Lubbock will have “18 stores and counting.”

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to Toot’ N Totum for future locations, but have not received them.

The following are the lists of Toot’ N Totum locations coming soon.