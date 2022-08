LUBBOCK, TEXAS – Toot ‘n Totum is officially coming to Lubbock.

According to the official Toot ‘n Totum website, it plans to open multiple locations in Lubbock.

Toot ‘n Totum told EverythingLubbock.com they are still in the early stages of planning and is expected to begin construction in 2023.

Click here to see all the future Toot ‘n Totum locations.