LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock’s convenience store market is growing as Toot’n Totum announced Monday new locations to open in the next couple of months.

In August 2022, Toot’n Totum confirmed to EverythingLubbock.com its plans for opening.

The first one opened last week and the store said the next should be open by mid-May.

The official Toot’n Totum location map showed seven stores in Lubbock. They were listed as 5202 Erskine Street, 6320 4th Street, 2424 34th Street, 5024 Milwaukee Avenue, 7303 82nd Street, 2171 Slaton Road and 5112 114th Street.

In May 2022, the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance addressed the sudden boom of convenience stores in Lubbock, saying an 80% increase in housing construction permits.

“With that growth of housing brings more population, more population has a bigger need for convenience stores with gas stations attached,” LEDA CEO John Osborne said.