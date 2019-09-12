Top 10 wanted fugitive caught in Lubbock

Images of Rodolfo Ortiz Gonzalez from DPS and Lubbock Co. Detention Center.

CAPTURED: Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive, Gang Member Caught in Lubbock

AUSTIN – Rodolfo Ortiz Gonzalez, 54, a Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive, was captured on Sept. 6 in Lubbock, Texas. Gonzalez, who is affiliated with the Texas Syndicate gang, was wanted for parole violation. His arrest came as the result of a Crime Stoppers tip, and a reward of $7,500 will be paid.

Working off tip information, members of the U.S. Marshals Service North Texas Fugitive Task Force, including Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents, located and arrested Gonzalez at a motel in Lubbock.

Gonzalez had been wanted since February, after he absconded from his last known address in Lubbock. His criminal history includes aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and burglary charges. For more information, view his captured bulletin.

So far this year, DPS and other agencies have arrested 19 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders, including nine sex offenders and eight gang members. In addition, $32,500 in rewards have been paid for tips that have yielded arrests.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of the Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitives or sex offenders.

