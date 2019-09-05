Top 10: World’s most costly coffee

LUBBOCK, Texas — For a lot of people, coffee is an essential part of their day. The popular energy boosting drink is loved all over the world.

You can see the success of coffee chains everywhere. Statista.com expects the global market for coffee to top $36.3 billion in 2020.

That’s a lot of coffee.

Some people are even willing to spend a significant amount just for one cup of joe.

Take Starbucks’s Quadriginoctuple Frap drink for example. That will run you $47.30 a cup! If you haven’t heard of it, don’t feel bad. If you have, you deserve a place to be among the world’s most knowledgeable coffee geeks.

The drink contains 48 shots of espresso, soy powder, protein powder, strawberry topping, and two bananas.

But if you think $47.30 is staggering, you aren’t even in the same league as some of the most expensive coffees in the world.

Here’s the our Top 10 list:

10. Hawaiian Kona Coffee – $34 pound.

Made from a rare variety of beans, this coffee has a fantastic flavor and taste. This coffee is in short supply so on occasion sellers use a blend of 10% Kona coffee and 90% cheaper blends. Make sure if you try it, you get 100% Kona coffee.

9. Los Planes Coffee – $40 pound.

The Sergio Ticas Yeyes family in El Salvador cultivates Finca Los Planes coffee on the family farm. Tangerine with caramel and brown sugar threads are among the popular flavors. In 2006 this coffee won second place at the Cup of Excellence and placed 6th in 2011.

8. Starbucks Quadriginocutuple Frap – $47.30 cup

As mentioned previously, this drink contains 48 shots of espresso, soy powder, protein powder, strawberry topping, vanilla chips, caramel ice cream, pizza powder, soybean mocha mattress, and two bananas. This is Starbuck’s most expensive cup! Also, beware of caffeine overdose! Caffeine overdose is real!

7. Fazenda Santa Ines – $50 pound

Cultivated near the base of the Mantiquera mountains in Brazil, this coffee’s highlight is its fruity and sweet flavor. It’s production dates back more than a hundred years and has a large client list from people around the world.

6. Jamaican Blue Mountain Coffee – $50+ pound

This mild tasting coffee that lacks bitterness is super popular in Japan, which is one of the largest importers. Cultivated above 5,000 ft in the Jamaican Blue mountains where heavy rainfall and water is abundant, the coffee beans are processed here after picking and sent to other places.

5. Saint Helena Coffee – $79 pound

Coffee lovers are more than willing to fork out the high price as the drink has a high-quality, fragrant caramel flavor with hits of citrus. Fit for an emperor, Napoleon Bonaparte was a huge fan of this coffee and cultivated it on the island of St. Helena, from which it gets its name. The island is located in the Atlantic Ocean about 1,200 miles from the west coast of Africa. Therefore, transportation costs add to the cost of this flavorful beverage.

4. Kopi Luwak – $160

You might have heard about this one in the movie “Bucket List” with Jack Nicolson and Morgan Freeman as being the worlds most expensive coffee. It’s still not the top of the list. This coffee is make by Asian palm civets. The animals consume the coffee cherries and ferment them during digestion. Then after they deposit the beans in their feces they are collected and processed. Because of the enzymes secreted by the civet during digestion, the coffee is said to have a unique delicious taste.

3. Hacienda La Esmeralda – $350 pound

This coffee has numerous awards worldwide. Cultivated in Panama in the shade of guava trees on the side of Mount Baru. This once in a lifetime experience is a rare delicacy for coffee connoisseurs that enjoy a fantastic taste and rich flavor.

2. Finca El Injerto Coffee – $500 pound

Coffee aficionados around the globe favor this popular coffee despite the going rate of $500 per pound. Made from rare, rich, small beans, the grain quality is enhanced by washing them in a single channel and breaking them twice.

And now, our number one most expensive coffee!

1. Black Ivory Coffee – More than $500 pound

In a similar process as the civet, elephants consume the Arabica coffee beans in Thailand and process them during digestion. Stomach acid breaks down the beans, the excreted beans are then roasted and processed into coffee, the perfect brew to wake you up. It provides a robust flavor. The coffee is the most expensive because only a small amount of beans are available at any time. A cup will set you back $50.

If elephant dung isn’t your thing, no worries, there is always an affordable cup around the corner.