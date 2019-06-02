Top 100 home builder impacts Lubbock's affordable housing market

(Photo provided by Betenbough Homes)

Every year Builder magazine surveys the nation's top builders, both public and private, and collects data to identify the top home builders in the U.S. The rankings are based on annual closings and gross revenue. Betenbough Homes moved up on the Builder magazine Top 100 list to number 52 in 2019 with a total of 1,013 home closings across West Texas in the past year, which is a record number of closings for the home builder. Four hundred and fourty-four of those 1,013 families closed on their homes in Lubbock in 2018 indicating a very healthy affordable housing market in the community.

"We are excited to continue moving up on the Builder 100 list," shared Jeanna Roach, vice president of sales and marketing for Betenbough Homes. "Most importantly, this recognition means we were able to serve even more first-time home buyers this past year, and we pray we can serve even more in the years to come."

In May of 2019, Lubbock ranked as an affordable housing market by RealtyHop's Housing Affordability Index. Just last year, Builder magazine showcased Betenbough Homes, sharing the story of a father and son in West Texas who set out to offer affordable, quality homes from a card table in a cul de-sac. Twenty-seven years later, Betenbough Homes' Top 100 ranking proves that Lubbock home buyers are continuously searching for affordable housing.

"This started from humble beginnings, and although we have grown quite a bit, we always hope to remember where we started," Cal Zant, president of Betenbough Homes, said. "Better yet, we always hope to remember why we started - to provide more home for less money to those who never thought they could buy a home otherwise."

About Betenbough Homes

Betenbough Homes, West Texas' number one new home builder, was founded in 1992 when father and son Ron and Rick Betenbough teamed up to deliver quality new homes at the most competitive price. Based in Lubbock, Texas, Betenbough Homes has built more than 9,500 homes in communities across West Texas and is committed to providing more home for less money. Betenbough Homes is an employee-owned company committed to build, serve and impact the communities it calls home. Ranked among the Top 100 Builders in the nation by Builder magazine, the company was also named a 2018 Guildmaster with Distinction by GuildQuality for consistently superior customer service. In addition, the company has earned several Texas Association of Builders' Star Awards in 2015 and 2016, and multiple local awards throughout the years.

Betenbough Homes currently builds homes in Amarillo, Texas; Lubbock, Texas; Midland, Texas; and Odessa, Texas. Visit betenbough.com for more information on Betenbough Homes.



