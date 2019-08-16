Top Lubbock chefs to be featured at 2nd Annual West Texas Taste of the Field

Cassie Johnson, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Alstrom’s angels, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about the 2nd Annual West Texas Taste of the Field.

Top Lubbock chefs from Las Brisas Steakhouse, La Sirena, King Street Pub, Hilton Garden Inn and Platform Restaurant will together to each create one of five inspiring courses. They will use locally sourced ingredients and each course will be paired with the finest Burklee Hill wines.

All proceeds from the evening will help to build Milestones Development and Play Park, Lubbock’s first 100% accessible, indoor park.

It will be held on Sunday October 27 at Art Canyon, located at 16716 County Road 2040 in Lubbock. The cocktail Reception will happen at 5:30 p.m. and the five course dinner and wine pairing will happen one hour later.