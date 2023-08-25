The Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about their upcoming fundraiser, Desserts First. Cassandra Rosas, Fund Development Coordinator, Olivia Mercado, Girl Scout and Angie Ragan, participating chef, explained how the funds raised directly impact the work of Girl Scouts in the Lubbock community.

The evening competition will feature top chefs from around the Hub City, complete with Girl Scout Cookie-inspired desserts, wine and a silent auction.

The chef lineup is as follows:

K’Leigh Fountain, Sugar Momma’s Bakery*

Cassidy Fulks, Cassidy’s Cake Fork

Breana Garcia, Bree’s Cakes and Creations*

Marsha Johnson, Sweet Creations*

Marcus McConnell,Courtyard by Marriott Downtown

Jada Morrow, Homemade Goodness by Jada

Chef Doug Noxon, Overton Hotel

Chef Angie Ragan, Salt by Angie*

Monica Rose, Desert Rose Baking

Chef Andrew Seccareccio, The Willows Event Center*

Ashley Smith, Ashley’s Own Eats & Treats*

Chef Tasha Teel, The Cakery*

Patricia Tuthill, Just Desserts*

Mia White, Ya Ya’s Place *Returning chef



The event is scheduled for Thursday August 31 from 5:30 – 8 p.m. at the Frazier Alumni Pavilion on the campus of Texas Tech University.

The Girl Scouts’ mission is to build girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place. Individual tickets and sponsorships can be purchased online here.

More about the Girl Scouts:

“Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs throughout north and west Texas and the Oklahoma panhandle, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges—whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends. Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them. To join us, volunteer, reconnect, or donate, visit gs-top.org. ”

Watch the video above for the full story.