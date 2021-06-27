Tornado Warning, Hockley Co. including Smyer, Opdyke West was allowed to expire

LUBBOCK, Texas — At 8:52 p.m. Sunday, the National Weather Service in Lubbock issued a tornado warning including Smyer, and Opdyke West until 9:15 p.m.

The warning then expired at 9:15 p.m.

Prior to the tornado warning, viewers sent in pictures near Wolfforth that showed a cold-air funnel. The images were confirmed by meteorologists to not be a tornado.

By contrast the warning was for parts of Hockley County.

After the warning was issued, the NWS Lubbock said, “We’re receiving reports and confirmation of short lived landspout tornadoes due to outflow boundary interactions and collisions in central Hockley Co.”

“These are generally weak and very similar to dust devils,” the NWS also said.