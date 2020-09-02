Total COVID cases at Texas Tech jump from 378 to 551 in a single day

LUBBOCK, Texas– Numbers doubled for the amount of positive COVID-19 cases among Texas Tech students in just a 24-hour period by September 1.
According to the Texas Tech COVID-19 dashboard, the total reported numbers of the virus among students was at 476, and 75 cases were also confirmed among employees totaling 551 as of September 1.
On Tuesday, the City of Lubbock released virus numbers with 269 new cases, while Houston reported only 127. Texas Tech virus positive cases were included in the city’s numbers.
The total number of active cases as of September 1 were 388 and 31 for employees, bringing the total to 173 new active cases, according to the dashboard.
Below are the numbers from Texas Tech’s dashboard:
