BROWNFIELD, Texas — A Brownfield woman made a generous donation of 21 inches of her hair last Thursday to help a child in need.

Sabrina Castro, 30, is an Orthodontic assistant and mother of two who was looking for a change.

When she made the decision to cut her locks, Castro also decided to pay it forward by donating to Wigs for Kids, a non-profit organization that helps kids suffering from hair loss due to chemotherapy and other medical causes.

Castro has a few uncles that have had cancer as well as a distant cousin – a little girl going through chemo, who has lost her hair.

“I heard about Wigs for Kids, and it really just touched my heart and made me think, ‘I’m donating to that,’” Castro said.

In a social media post, Castro said in part, “Here’s to a fresh start.” She also expressed gratitude for her high school cosmetology teacher who has been cutting her hair since 2008.

Image courtesy of JoAnn Castro.

She said her oldest daughter didn’t like her choice at first, but after explaining why she was doing it, her daughter’s response was “that makes it so much better.”

Castro admitted that while it was hard to see her hair go, it felt “really good knowing I would put a smile on a kids face.”

Castro’s donation has moved others to want to do the same, she said, and she hopes that trend continues.