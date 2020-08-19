TOVA Coffee House partnering to support Nick’s Shaved Ice

LUBBOCK, Texas — TOVA Coffee House has been serving the Lubbock community for two years now. While they may just look like your average coffee shop on the outside, TOVA is a nonprofit business dedicated to giving back.

“Our mission here at TOVA Coffee House is to partner with other organizations in the Lubbock community to help create awareness for poverty alleviation,” said TOVA Executive Director Jonathan Wynne.

Intending to amplify and support local nonprofits, they have partnered with approximately eight organizations in the community since they first opened.

Every two months TOVA Coffee House donates its profits to a different local organization working to break cycles of poverty and provide long-term solutions for those in need. This month, their profits will go to Nick’s Shaved Ice Paradise – an organization for those with developmental disabilities.

“We had no revenue coming in,” said Nick’s Shaved Ice Paradise Executive Director Bruce Bussell. “We were just maybe a few weeks from folding the nonprofit because it looked pretty bleak.”

Over the past few months, Nick’s received an outpouring of support from the Lubbock community—including TOVA. Now, with the extra support from the organization, Bussell said they hope to expand and give back even more.

“Here’s TOVA, which is a nonprofit, and they’re reaching out and giving back to the community. And what this does is it inspires me as the executive director of Nick’s to want to do the same thing. And that is what we all need to do,” said Bussell.

TOVA has helped organizations such as food banks, foster homes and a variety of others. Wynne said they decided to help Nick’s because they are an integral part of the community.

“Poverty manifests itself in multiple ways, so their mission to work with people with mental disabilities and give them a job and normalize it and make them feel like they belong…we believe that is something that everyone craves and needs,” said Wynne.

Wynne said customers could support Nick’s by purchasing a ‘cause-drink’—where one dollar from each purchase goes directly to the nonprofit they are partnering with that month. This month, the drink is a lavender latte.

Bussell said TOVA has inspired him, and he plans to utilize any extra support from them to expand and hire more employees.

“A lot of people with developmental disabilities, because of government programs, they’re not allowed to have a lot of money,” said Bussell. “So, the main thing we provide our people, our employees, with is help and TOVA which is trying to, you know, break this cycle of hopelessness. It just puts a lot more meaning into what they’ve done.”