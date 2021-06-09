TOVA Coffeehouse creates specialty drink in support of Covenant Children’s

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Covenant Health:



Covenant Children’s is proud to partner with TOVA Coffeehouse for a good and tasty cause!

TOVA Coffeehouse’s Cause Drink for the months of May, June, and July is the Champions for Children Cream Soda. The summer specialty drink was created specifically with kids in mind and proceeds from the purchase of every cream soda will directly benefit Covenant Children’s.

Proceeds from the Champions for Children campaign go towards supporting upgrades and enhancements at Covenant Children’s pediatric emergency department inside the region’s only licensed free-standing children’s hospital.

About Covenant Health:

Covenant Health has served for more than 100 years as the only faith-based, clinically integrated health network in the West Texas, eastern New Mexico region providing a Christian healing ministry. Covenant’s network includes eight hospitals, more than 1,000 licensed beds, more than 6,000 caregivers, nearly 100 primary care providers, and a medical staff of more than 600 physicians at its cornerstone facilities. Covenant Children’s is a 275-bed children’s hospital and is the only independently licensed, freestanding, children’s hospital in West Texas and eastern New Mexico. Covenant Children’s is also one of only eight members of the Children’s Hospital Association of Texas and is the only one in our region. To learn more about Covenant Health, please visit covenanthealth.org or our Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter, pages.

(News release from Covenant Health)