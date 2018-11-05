Tovar takes plea deal for death of woman at 82nd and Indiana

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image of Carlos Tovar.

LUBBOCK, Texas - Carlos Tovar accepted a plea agreement and was sentenced Monday morning to 8 years of probation for intoxication manslaughter.

Tovar’s car crashed into a vehicle driven by Jonathan Davila at 82nd Street and Indiana Avenue on February 15, 2015. Amanda Gonzales, 32, was a passenger in Davila’s car. She lost her life. Tovar suffered minor injuries.

If Tovar fails to meet the terms of probation, the sentence includes 10 years of prison time. He also must serve 120 days of jail time on weekends.

Among the terms of his probation are a curfew and no alcohol.

Related Story: Woman, 32, Died and Man Arrested After Lubbock Car Crash Sunday Morning