Town Hall meeting for the 98th Street and Salisbury project planned for Thursday, Nov. 8

(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

The City of Lubbock along with Freese and Nichols, Inc. will be hosting a Town Hall meeting on Thursday, November 8, 2018, at 5:00 p.m. to talk about the 98th Street and Salisbury project. The meeting will take place at Lakeridge Country Club, 8802 Vicksburg Avenue.



During the event, information will be provided about the proposed project improvements, traffic control and phasing along 98th Street. The presentation will also cover proposed construction activities that will take place on 98th Street, between Salisbury Avenue and Quaker Avenue in the upcoming months.



The City encourages citizens in the affected area to attend, and take advantage of this opportunity to provide feedback.

