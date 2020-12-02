Toys for Tots hopes to give more than 19,000 gifts this holiday season

LUBBOCK, Texas — Each year the local marines help organize and coordinate the Toys for Tots gift drive for families in need across the South Plains. However, the idea for Toys for Tots actually started over 70 years ago.

“This program was started back in 1946,” said Staff Sergeant Brian Clay. “So it’s been going on strong for a long time and due to the pandemic this year I think more families are in need than ever before.”

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the marine corps said that they have seen more people requesting gift donations than in previous years.

“Right now we’re collecting toys to be distributed in Lubbock County. So far we’ve distributed about 2,500 toys, still have about 12,000 more to distribute,” said Sergeant Clay.

Last year the marine corps said they donated about 15,000 total toys. With the pandemic causing a lot of uncertainty this year, they’ve received over 19,000 donation requests.

“It’s just important for every child to have a little Christmas and getting a present during this pandemic,” said Sergeant Clay. “Some families are struggling a lot more than others so it’s just important every child gets a little Christmas.”

Gifts can be dropped off at any location on this list.

All gifts must be unwrapped, unopened and dropped off before December 15.